Valerie Haigh, a community and residential services worker, observes social distancing while distributing food items at the Salvation Army’s food bank on Cumberland Street on Tuesday. The Salvation Army has had a jump in users at the food bank from an average of 14 to now more than 60.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shelter House Thunder Bay is temporarily taking its Street Outreach Service (SOS) van off the road.

“The safety of our clients, staff, volunteers and community is our No. 1 priority,” said a news release issued on Tuesday.

The SOS program provides help to individuals who are homeless, intoxicated or high-risk between the hours of 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. by handing out supplies like warm clothing, blankets and food as well as providing rides to safe locations.

