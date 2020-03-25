As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shelter House Thunder Bay is temporarily taking its Street Outreach Service (SOS) van off the road.
“The safety of our clients, staff, volunteers and community is our No. 1 priority,” said a news release issued on Tuesday.
The SOS program provides help to individuals who are homeless, intoxicated or high-risk between the hours of 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. by handing out supplies like warm clothing, blankets and food as well as providing rides to safe locations.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.