The City of Thunder Bay has started a citizen satisfaction survey by telephone.
The city has commissioned Ipso to conduct the telephone survey of 500 randomly-selected residents over the age of 18.
The goal of the survey is to gauge satisfaction with the services and quality of life in Thunder Bay.
Questions will range from topics that include quality of life, importance of and satisfaction with municipal services and communication needs.
“Opinions matter. City Council and administration use survey results to identify priorities, and plan improvements and investments,” said Tracie Smith, director of strategic initiatives and engagement, in a news release. “If your phone rings and you are offered the opportunity to complete the survey about your city, I encourage you to do so,” added Smith.
On April 7, the citizen satisfaction survey will also be made available online at www.thunderbay.ca/GetInvolved.
The information collected from the survey will be used by the city to develop the next City of Thunder Bay Strategic Plan, which is to be released in 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.