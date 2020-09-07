The Thunder Bay area sawmill run by Resolute Forest Products shipped its four billionth board foot of construction-grade lumber on July 16.
The high grade wood produced in the plant since 2003 has been used for renovation projects, solid foundations for homes, and other structural projects.
The plant, on Fort William First Nation land, employs many members of the community.
According to a news release sent to The Chronicle-Journal, it was the “first in Canada to work under regulations created by the First Nations Commercial and Industrial Development Act, which facilitates industrial development with First Nations on their land.”
Chief Peter Collins of Fort William First Nation says they are proud of what the sawmill brings to the community.
“It seems like only yesterday that we sat down together to create the partnership for a state-of-the-art sawmill on Fort William First Nation land,” says Collins in the release. “Producing four billion board feet of lumber is a great accomplishment for Resolute and Fort William.”
Terry Ouellet, manager of the sawmill, recognized the commitment from the employees in their daily efforts to produce quality lumber in a safe workplace.
“I would especially like to acknowledge our longest-standing employees, some of whom were around to see the very first board foot produced in 2003 and are still with us to witness this impressive milestone,” he said in the release.”
With an $11 million investment, Resolute set out to modernize the facility’s planer line to optimize the region’s sawmill operations.
“This achievement demonstrates how deep Resolute’s roots run in Northwestern Ontario,” said Yves Laflamme, president and chief executive officer in the statement. “I am grateful to all of our Thunder Bay sawmill employees. They can take pride in producing a cost-effective, energy-efficient, high-quality building material from an abundant, renewable resource.”
A global leader in the forest products industry, Resolute Forest Products produces a diverse range of products which include wood products, market pulp, papers and tissue, which are marketed in close to 70 countries.
The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.