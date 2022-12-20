About 200 unionized workers at Resolute Forest Product’s Thunder Bay sawmill have voted in favour of a “generous” contract extension that will take them to the fall of 2028.
The four-year extension, which will provide average total wage increases of 24 per cent, represents “some of the best forestry pay raises we’ve seen in several decades,” Unifor national staff rep Gary Bragnalo said in a news release.
“At the same time,” Bragnalo added, “it provides Resolute with long-term stability and an improved ability to retain and recruit talent at the Thunder Bay sawmill.”
Benefit improvements include a third week of vacation after two years of service and double time for Unifor members who work on Sundays after logging four hours on a shift. A Unifor advocate position for women mill workers has also been added, the news release said.
DEAL IN DRYDEN
About 450 unionized mill and woodlands workers associated with Dryden’s Domtar pulp mill are to vote on tentative contracts this week, a month after negotiations between their union and the company had broken down.
Re-newed negotiations avoided prolonged talks with a provincial mediator that had been set for next year, a Unifor news release said.
The union is recommending the contracts be accepted, as they “achieve Unifor's Eastern Canada Pulp and Paper (compensation) Pattern,” the release said.
Contract details won’t be released until the votes have been completed, the release added.
