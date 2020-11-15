The public was warned late last month about an apparent rise in phone scams in which fraudsters attempt to get their target’s social insurance number.
Complaints received by the Thunder Bay Police Service indicate the fraudsters are typically claiming to be from a government agency. The targeted victims are told they need to provide their social insurance number and are sometimes given another number to call to provide it.
Police warn people not to provide their social insurance number to any unsolicited caller, even if they claim to be with the Canada Revenue Agency, Department of Justice Canada or any other legitimate government agency. Police advise against providing these callers with any form of payment.
If a real issue requires attention, people are advised to hang up and independently get a hold of the institution or agency in question. Look up the phone numbers and website addresses independently and never use the number provided by the potential fraudster.
Beware of fraudsters trying to provide a false sense of security by displaying local numbers on caller IDs. The number displayed by a phone’s caller ID can be easily spoofed.
People receiving such calls are advised to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.
The Thunder Bay Police Service strongly encourages residents to speak with potentially vulnerable family members and friends about these ongoing scams.
