A teen is facing multiple accounts of assault, including attacking two city police officers.
Thunder Bay police responded to reports of a person damaging property and attacking people at the Valhalla Inn around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.
Officers learned a female teen had pushed her way into another person’s cab. She was led out of the cab but refused to move away from it.
A security guard then arrived to intervene and the teen became irate and attacked the security guard.
Police located the teen suspect around 10 p.m. and took her into custody. The suspect assaulted one officer before the arrest was complete and assaulted a second officer while in custody.
A 17-year-old female was charged with assault, three counts of assaulting a peace officer and assault with a weapon.
Her name cannot be released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
None of the charges against the accused have been proven court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.