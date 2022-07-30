Businesses are gearing up for the adventure-filled afternoon of business networking with the third annual Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce Amazing Places in Thunder Bay.
Set up as a treasure or scavenger hunt, teams of two to four people will set off together in a gun-shot start and follow clues to multiple locations throughout the city, solving challenges and engaging in activities at each stop to collect “treasures” for their collection to gain points.
Charla Robinson, chamber president, stressed that this is not a race. It is a fun afternoon with point accumulation where teams will cross paths with other teams, visit with activity hosts and check out some of Thunder Bay’s “amazing places.”
“We don’t want people speeding around the city and we don’t want people to rush to be the first ones that are done because that would encourage reckless driving,” she said. “Certainly, they will get points for creativity in some of the activities, as well as participation and fun social media postings. We don’t actually have a winner. Participants collect points for doing different things along the way and the folks with the most points get bragging rights.”
Robinson says the event is a fun way to bring businesses together for networking.
“It’s a great way for people to have an opportunity to have people come straight to their business, meet the operators and learn a little bit about what they’re doing new or different, and all while having fun,” she said.
Jennifer Grundy, co-ordinator of convention and visitor services with Tourism Thunder Bay, participated in the event last year with her company’s team and recalled having to draw a picture of the Sleeping Giant as part of the Creative activity.
“We learned all about their special programming for kids and their programs,” Grundy said. “We also went to Sportop Marketing and we learned about all their different (services), what they can brand, and the many logos they handle. We had a great day. It was super fun. We ran around learning things about new businesses and got to talk to people working in the businesses to get kind of a first-hand idea of things.”
The event is designed with social distancing in mind and lets people participate at their own level of comfort. Locations spanned a variety of both business and tourist-type destinations that included Fisherman’s Park, Hillcrest Park, the Friendship Gardens, and the former site of the James Whalen tug boat.
The event, which will take place city-wide on Sept. 28 from noon to 4:30 p.m., is open to both chamber members and non-members.
Go online at tbchamber.ca to sign up your business as an activity sponsor or to register your team.
