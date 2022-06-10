The scene at Junot Park where a man was found deceased on Wednesday continues to be held by Thunder Bay police.
The body was found during the early morning in the area of the north-side park.
The police service’s major crimes and forensic identification units are involved in the investigation.
A post-mortem examination will take place in Toronto.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-00-222-8477.
