Lucas Crupi has been selected to receive a $100,000 Schulich Leader Scholarship to study applied science and engineering at the University of Toronto.
A graduate of St. Ignatius High School, Crupi will be entering the Applied Science & Engineering program this fall. He was selected for his academic and extra-curricular achievements. This is the third nominee to win a Schulich Leader Scholarship at St. Ignatius High School in the past three years.
“The Schulich Scholarship changes things for me and helps me reach my goals as I can focus on my education and entrepreneurial goals while at the University of Toronto instead of worrying about funding my education,” said Crupi. “The Schulich Leader network will help further empower me towards my goals by connecting me with many great minds across Canada. When I first read that I won the scholarship, I was shocked by the excitement and disbelief; I had to read it over a few times to make sure that I really had won it. I immediately stopped eating my lunch and first told my Nonna, followed by my parents. It was pretty tough to fall asleep that night.”
