The director of education for the Superior-Greenstone District School Board has announced her plans to retire.
Nicole Morden Cormier will retire on Aug. 31, 2024 after a 30-year career entirely with the same school board. She has been the director of education for the last six years.
School board chairperson, Pink McRae, said she has worked closely with Morden Cormier while the director of education guided the board through change and development as an innovative, trusted and respected leader.
“Her dedication, commitment and tireless devotion to Superior-Greenstone District School Board is evident in the many accomplishments she has realized and in the incredible legacy that she leaves, as a teacher, principal, system lead, superintendent and most importantly, as director,” McRae said, in a news release. “We are grateful for her long and dedicated career with the Superior-Greenstone District School Board. On behalf of the board, I thank Nicole for her leadership and significant contributions. She will be greatly missed.”
The search for the board’s next director of education will begin immediately so Morden Cormier can work with the incoming director to make for a smooth transition. She will also continue to help develop the new multi-year strategic plan for the school board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.