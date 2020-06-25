City school boards are preparing plans for three different learning models for when the new school year begins in September.
Late last week, the Ministry of Education presented school boards with three options for the coming school year — remote learning from home, a return to conventional learning in the classroom and a mixed model of both classroom and remote learning.
Both Lakehead Public Schools and the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board are preparing plans for all three possibilities as it will depend on how severe the COVID-19 situation is in the region in the fall.
Lakehead Public Schools director of education Ian MacRae said he believes they will most likely proceed in September with the hybrid model, but they have to submit operational plans for all the options to the ministry by mid-July. Then the ministry will let them know in mid-to-late August which one to proceed with.
The boards have to be able to move back and forth between models in the event the pandemic situation improves or worsens.
Parents also have the option of not sending their child to school. So even if conventional classroom learning is in place, remote learning still has to be available for those children.
Transportation is also a concern as only 24 students can be on a 72-seat bus and the school boards often share transportation.
Physical distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols will also need to be in place.
Catholic school board director of education Pino Tassone said he hopes Thunder Bay will be in a position to return to conventional learning in the fall but they are also planning for all three scenarios.
The Catholic board also has committees working on plans but is working with the public and the French-Catholic school boards to make sure their plans are aligned.
(See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.