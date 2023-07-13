A school in Thunder Bay’s north side was the target of a break-in last week.
City police officers responded to reports that an alarm had been triggered at Our Lady of Charity School around 3:45 a.m. on Friday.
Evidence of forced entry was found and when clearing the building, a fire was discovered in a room. Officers worked to put out the fire and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.
No suspect descriptors were available by Wednesday and anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police at 807-684-1200 and cite incident number TB23027446.
