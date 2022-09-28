A student and driver were injured in a crash involving a school bus and pickup truck on Highway 11.
The collision on Tuesday drew OPP officers from the Nipigon and Greenstone detachments as well as Northwest EMS and Beardmore Fire Department around 12:30 p.m.
One student was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and the driver of the truck was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for injuries sustained in the crash.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Highway 11 was closed as the investigation was ongoing.
