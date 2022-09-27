Thunder Bay police were on site at St. Patrick High School late Monday afternoon after the school received information about a threat to the school.

In a news release, the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board said there was a “possible low-risk threat after school hours.”

Athletes, patrons and staff were evacuated as police investigated.

The school was later deemed safe and today is set to be a regular school day, the board said.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Recommended for you