Thunder Bay police were on site at St. Patrick High School late Monday afternoon after the school received information about a threat to the school.
In a news release, the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board said there was a “possible low-risk threat after school hours.”
Athletes, patrons and staff were evacuated as police investigated.
The school was later deemed safe and today is set to be a regular school day, the board said.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.