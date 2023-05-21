The Northern Ontario School of Medicine University is recovering from what it calls a “cyber incident” detected on Wednesday.
Campus internet in both Sudbury and Thunder Bay, shared and departmental drives, and many university websites and services remained inaccessible as of Friday.
University staff took immediate steps when the issue was discovered to secure the network and protect data and information. Experts have also been retained to advise on the issue.
“We understand that disruptions like these are frustrating to staff, faculty and students, and that people have a lot of questions,” said Dr. Sarita Verma, chief executive officer of NOSM University, in a news release issued Friday.
“We are still in the early stages of addressing this matter. Be rest assured that we have taken the necessary measures to mitigate risk and address business continuity.”
Employees and learners are asked to work remotely unless in-person presence is required on campus.
