Our Lady of Charity School is proud to announce their student, Christopher Watkins, placed first out of 211 Grade 5 and 6 students throughout the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board, in the Caribou Math contest.
Caribou is an online educational platform offering math learning resources and competitions for students from the start of elementary school to the end of high school.
Christopher placed 745th out of 7,773 Grade 5/6 students in the province of Ontario. He placed 872nd out of 8,960 Grade 5/6 students in the country. And finally Christopher placed 1,318th out of 13,159 Grade 5/6 students globally. This is the top 10 per cent of all students in the world.
The entire school came out of their classrooms to high-five and cheer on Christoper as principal Rory Hygaard announced his accomplishment over the intercom. Waiting for him at the end of the hallway, was his uncle, Michael Watkins, who happened to be in from out of town.
With support from his teacher, Melissa Mckenzie, Christopher requested to write the test and advocated for the rest of his school to participate. It truly takes a village to raise a child and in our board collaboration is key.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.