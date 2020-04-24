In an effort to reach out to students, the staff at Algonquin Public School organized a school community parade on Thursday.
“We thought the best way to reach out to our kids is do a drive-by and give them a wave and let them know that we are thinking about them,” said Kali Bernst, principal for Algonquin Public School.
The Thunder Bay school sent an email to the families to let them know of their plans. Dozens of families stood in front of their homes in the area of the school, waving at the decorated vehicles as they passed by and honked.
“This means a lot to us, and our students mean a lot to us,” said Bernst.
