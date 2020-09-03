With school set to start next week, Thunder Bay school boards were welcoming school supply donations in order to give students some normalcy as they head back to class.
On Wednesday, Tbaytel donated 100 bags of school supplies between the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board and Lakehead Public Schools.
The bags contained the usual supplies of pencils, scissors and pencil cases.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.