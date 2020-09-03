Bags of donations delivered

Tbaytel’s product marketing manager Sara Vita, right, helps deliver 50 bags of school supplies to Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board superintendents of education Omer Belisle, left, and Allison Sargent, second from left, and director of education Pino Tassone.

 Submitted photo

With school set to start next week, Thunder Bay school boards were welcoming school supply donations in order to give students some normalcy as they head back to class.

On Wednesday, Tbaytel donated 100 bags of school supplies between the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board and Lakehead Public Schools.

The bags contained the usual supplies of pencils, scissors and pencil cases.

