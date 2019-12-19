Money isn’t the priority for teachers and support staff walking the picket line in Wednesday’s frigid temperatures.
“We are fighting for the viable preservation of public education,” said Carlos Santander-Maturama, vice-president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation’s local bargaining unit for support staff. “It’s not about money. It’s not about collective bargaining rights. It’s about the political issue the provincial government is forcing in public education.”
Santander-Maturama, who was walking the picket line at St. Bernard School, said he feels the government is trying to create a crisis like in 1997, when teachers went on strike for two weeks.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.