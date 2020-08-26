Preparing for school again

From left, Lakehead Public School staff members Dana Sawiak, Jasmine

Sgambelluri, Joanna Jewell and Inga Anderson Foster prepare welcome

bags for incoming junior kindergarten students.

 Kathleen Andrews photo

The city’s public school board is working on making school as welcoming

as possible for students entering junior kindergarten this fall.

“Obviously things are much different for school and especially for our

newest learners,” said Eric Fredrickson, principal of programming and

early years for Lakehead Public Schools.

Normally, the school boards hosts welcome to kindergarten events in the

spring but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools were closed until

summer.

Lakehead JK students will get to meet their teachers during scheduled

visits next Thursday and Friday and parents and guardians will be

contacted to set up a visit this week, said Fredrickson.

During that visit, which will be an individual visit with the student,

their parent or guardian and their teacher, kids will get to see their

classroom, meet their teacher and also walk away with a Welcome to

Kindergarten goodie bag.

The bags contain: a whiteboard and marker, sidewalk chalk, scissors,

glue stick, eraser, pencil, notebook, dice, play dough, crayons,

literacy and numeracy activities like flash cards and two books —

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom and Bear Listens.

See the full story with pictures in the print and digital editions of

The Chronicle-Journal

Tags

Recommended for you