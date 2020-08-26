The city’s public school board is working on making school as welcoming
as possible for students entering junior kindergarten this fall.
“Obviously things are much different for school and especially for our
newest learners,” said Eric Fredrickson, principal of programming and
early years for Lakehead Public Schools.
Normally, the school boards hosts welcome to kindergarten events in the
spring but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools were closed until
summer.
Lakehead JK students will get to meet their teachers during scheduled
visits next Thursday and Friday and parents and guardians will be
contacted to set up a visit this week, said Fredrickson.
During that visit, which will be an individual visit with the student,
their parent or guardian and their teacher, kids will get to see their
classroom, meet their teacher and also walk away with a Welcome to
Kindergarten goodie bag.
The bags contain: a whiteboard and marker, sidewalk chalk, scissors,
glue stick, eraser, pencil, notebook, dice, play dough, crayons,
literacy and numeracy activities like flash cards and two books —
Chicka Chicka Boom Boom and Bear Listens.
