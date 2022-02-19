Taking place in-person this week, the Thunder Bay Science Festival kicks off today.
The 10th annual festival focuses on science among children, teenagers and adults by celebrating science in a fun, interactive way.
The event is managed by Science North but is a partnership with the City of Thunder Bay, Parks Canada, Sleeping Giant Brewing Company, EcoSuperior and the Thunder Bay Public Library.
An outdoor science fun day will take place at the waterfront this afternoon as part of the city’s Family Day weekend activities.
The festival also includes take and make science kits and Northern Nature Trading.
A full agenda can be found online at sciencenorth.ca/science-festivals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.