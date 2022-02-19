Taking a look

Brooke Melnyk, bottom left, cradles a Macleay’s spectre — a giant prickly stick insect from Australia — as brother Bryson Melnyk and father Dan Melnyk look on during Science North’s Science Festival in Thunder Bay in early 2020 just before the pandemic began.

 John Nagy

Taking place in-person this week, the Thunder Bay Science Festival kicks off today.

The 10th annual festival focuses on science among children, teenagers and adults by celebrating science in a fun, interactive way.

The event is managed by Science North but is a partnership with the City of Thunder Bay, Parks Canada, Sleeping Giant Brewing Company, EcoSuperior and the Thunder Bay Public Library.

An outdoor science fun day will take place at the waterfront this afternoon as part of the city’s Family Day weekend activities.

The festival also includes take and make science kits and Northern Nature Trading.

A full agenda can be found online at sciencenorth.ca/science-festivals.

