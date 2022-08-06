Science North says Thunder Bay’s Pool 6 waterfront property would be the ideal location for its proposed 34,000-square-foot visitors centre in the city.
In a Science North news release on Friday, the City of Thunder Bay enthusiastically backed the former industrial-lands site.
The “project could be a catalyst for further major investments in development at Pool 6 associated with recent and planned cruise shipping activity and tourist attraction,” the news release said.
The City, which owns the Pool 6 property, would lease it to Science North, which is headquartered in Sudbury and maintains its main facility there.
The cost of establishing both the Thunder Bay facility and a smaller one in Kenora has been pegged at about $50 million, Science North says. Construction of the two sites, expected to take 18 months, could start sometime in 2026.
Funding is to be sourced from “all levels of government” as well as private sponsors, the agency says.
Earlier this year, the province earmarked $1 million for the designs of permanent Science North satellite sites in Thunder Bay and Kenora.
The Kenora satellite is to be an addition on that city’s Lake of the Woods Discovery Centre.
The satellite facilities are expected to attract 80,000 visitors per year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.