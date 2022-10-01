Four African scientists who study fresh water in their part of the world are to visit the IISD Experimental Lakes Area research station near Kenora today, the agency said.
The scientists, all women, are to share their knowledge of fresh water in Africa and “boost the profile and role of African women in science,” the agency said this week.
The Kenora area research station, which is headquartered in Winnipeg, is described as a “natural laboratory comprised of 58 small lakes and their watersheds set aside for scientific research.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.