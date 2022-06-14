Although the Ontario government has dropped its COVID-19 mask mandates, the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre will continue to require masking while in the hospital.
Screening will also continue for patients and visitors at entrances.
In a news release issued Monday, the hospital said despite a decline in COVID-19 cases, it is a high-risk setting where many patients are at a heightened risk of infection.
The hospital had 33 COVID-positive patients on Monday with four of them in the intensive care unit.
The hospital’s overall occupancy was at 103 per cent on Monday with the intensive care unit’s occupancy at 68 per cent.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 130 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday with 44 new, confirmed cases since Friday.
The number of outbreaks in high-risk settings has dropped to two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.