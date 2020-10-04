A failure to ensure a small turbo-prop aircraft had been properly filled with fuel before it took off last year for Churchill, Man., created confusion in the cockpit before the plane crash-landed, according to a recent report by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.
According to the agency’s investigation into the April 19, 2019 flight, “the flight crew had multiple opportunities to identify the shortage of fuel on board the Keewatin Air Beechcraft B200 aircraft” prior to departing from Winnipeg.
But, the report said, “when the captain asked if the aircraft was ready for flight, the first officer replied that it was, not recalling that the aircraft required fuel.”
“Then, while performing a fuel-quantity (check), the captain responded to the first officer’s prompt with an automatic response that the fuel was sufficient without looking at the fuel gauges.”
The TSB report said when a fuel-pressure warning light went on early in the flight, the captain and first officer became “startled.” Two flight nurses were also on board.
The captain became overwhelmed, the report said, “which led to an unco-ordinated response by the flight crew, delaying (a) turn towards Gillam (Man.) and extending the approach” for an emergency landing on a runway there.
Both of the plane’s engines ran out of fuel and the aircraft crashed on a frozen lake about 230 metres short of the runway. There were no injuries, but the plane was heavily damaged, the report said.
Following the crash, Keewatin Air issued a bulletin to its pilots about the importance of fuel checks prior to takeoff, the report said.
