The search for the missing man, Kacey Yellowhead, continued in Thunder Bay on Thursday.
City police, along with Ontario Provincial Police, conducted grid searches in and around May Street, Simpson Street and Minnesota Street for Yellowhead, who has been missing for two weeks.
In a news release, police said there is no public safety threat in relation to the increased police presence in the East End and Simpson Street area.
Yellowhead, 25, was last seen on Aug. 2 at about 9:20 p.m., walking in a southbound direction in the 800 block of Minnesota St., across from the Art Widnall Pool.
He is described as Indigenous, standing five-feet, six-inches tall with a thin build, medium complexion, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and a red mark on his right cheek.
Yellowhead was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie with white draw strings, charcoal grey shorts and white socks.
Police are asking anyone with information that could assist investigators to call 807-684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.
