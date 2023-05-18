Thunder Bay police were conducting a ground search on Wednesday for a missing 55-year-old man.
Last sightings of Pierre Kowtiash include the 900 block of East Arthur Street on Monday around 1 p.m. and the Thunder Centre area on Saturday and Sunday, with a confirmed sighting of Kowtiash on Saturday around 5:30 p.m.
Kowtiash is described as an Indigenous man about six-foot-two with a thin build. He has medium-length black hair and brown eyes.
He is also non-verbal as a result of a brain injury.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, a black toque and a blue sweater.
Thunder Bay police said the public may see a significance police presence in the Intercity area as they conduct the ground search and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.
Any residents in the area with security cameras are asked to check their footage from Saturday evening and contact police if anything of possible value is seen.
Anyone with any information about Kowtiash’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (807)684-1200 or they can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
