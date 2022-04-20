Many more seatbelt-related charges were laid across Northwestern Ontario over this past holiday weekend compared to the same time last year, OPP say.

Once the seatbelt enforcement blitz was over, 329 seatbelt-related charges were laid compared to 37 in 2021. Driver and passenger seatbelt non-compliance offences were seen, as well as 10 charges for driving while child not properly secured.

Throughout the province, the OPP focused on seatbelt enforcement over the long-weekend.

In the Northwest, police have seen an increase in people killed in collisions in which not wearing a seatbelt was a factor in the death.

The lack of seatbelts was a factor in eight deaths in collisions in 2021.