A second person wanted after a suspicious death in Dryden has now been arrested, say the OPP.
On March 16, Dryden Ontario Provincial Police responded to a person in medical distress. The individual, Kara-Lynn Pushie, age 30 of Dryden, was pronounced deceased after being transported to a local hospital. A post-mortem was conducted on March 17.
On March 25, the OPP identified two suspects after the suspicious death. A 34-year-old man was arrested at that time and is now before the courts. An arrest warrant was issued for a second individual.
Nashawn Trevel Beals, 19, of Toronto was arrested on April 21 by the Thunder Bay Police Service. Beals is accused of drug and weapon offences.
The accused has been remanded in custody until a scheduled court appearance on April 26 and April 27. None of the allegations have been proven in court.
An investigation by the Dryden OPP in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario is continuing.
Any person with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
