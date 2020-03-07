A majority of 14 Anishinabek Nation communities that held votes last month on whether to ditch the Indian Act in favour of their own customs and policies didn’t garner enough votes to make it happen, the agency reported Friday.
But Grand Council Chief Glen Hare said that collectively, there were more votes in favour of moving ahead with the proposed Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement than those wanting to maintain the status quo.
“Although most of the First Nations didn’t reach the threshold (for approval), some were very close and could be eligible for a second vote at a later date,” Hare said Friday in a news release.
In order for the new governance model to be accepted, a minimum of 25 per cent, plus one, of voters had to vote in favour of the move.
Of the 39 Anishinabek Nation member nations, 14 held votes in February. The closest community to Northwestern Ontario was Michipicoten First Nation near Wawa.
An agency spokeswoman said the results of the votes may be released some time next week, following the end of a 10-day appeal period.
Another nine member First Nations are to hold votes in May, among them the following Northwestern Ontario communities: Fort William, Long Lake No. 58, Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek (near Beardmore) and Red Rock Indian Band.
