A contingent of nine nurses who work at Pikangikum First Nation’s medical clinic have returned to the remote community on a round-the-clock basis, the band said Monday.
The nurses, employed by Indigenous Services Canada, have been flown out each night for the past three weeks because a shortage of police officers has left the clinic without security at night.
A spokesman for the band said Monday that a combination of local peacekeepers, special constables and Pikangikum’s own police force has been able to satisfy the clinic’s security requirements on an interim basis.
