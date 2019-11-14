Six Nishnawbe Aski Nation communities are getting a hand towards economic development thanks to more than $500,000 in provincial funding.
The money will help the communities invest in things like developing entrepreneurial skills among members, creating project plans to open co-operatives, and enhance opportunities for fibre optic networks.
But Greg Rickford, provincial Minister of Indigenous Affairs, who announced the funding at the NAN Chiefs Fall Assembly in Thunder Bay on Wednesday, said it is not about the money “this is about what we’re targeting and trying to achieve.”
“This is important funding to ensure Indigenous communities in the NAN territory are given full opportunity to participate, and move toward prosperity for all of Ontario,” said Rickford.
Alvin Fiddler, NAN grand chief, said the funding means a lot for the six communities who were successful in applying to Ontario’s Indigenous Economic Development Fund Program that supports projects other funding streams don’t.
“Something like this being announced here is significant it will help the communities start planning,” said Fiddler. “This is seed money to move on to bigger projects.”
With the remote nature of many of the NAN communities, Fiddler said they have to be creative to find ways of making their communities more sustainable.
“Supporting their initiatives is the way forward,” said Fiddler.
Fort Albany First Nation will receive $100,000 for developing entrepreneurial skills towards starting new businesses while Moose Cree First Nation will use $100,000 to create a detailed project plan to open a co-operative.
An amount of $100,000 will go to Webequie First Nation to assess the feasibility of a co-op store model, while MoCreebec Eeyoud will receive $100,000 towards optimizing future community opportunities in planning and training related to a fibre optic network.
Neskantaga First Nation will use funding of $90,000 to update their economic development plan and start an economic development corporation while $50,000 for Chapleau Cree First Nation will go towards conducting a feasibility study for a multipurpose complex in that community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.