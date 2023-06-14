A report of an erratically driven vehicle in the Seine River area on Friday has led to a woman being suspended from driving and facing legal trouble.
Atikokan OPP reacted to a complaint about the driver at about 7 p.m. on Highway 11, which led to finding the vehicle and driver west of Atikokan with help from Treaty Three Police.
Seine River resident Roxanne Boshkaykin, 30, has been charged criminally with one count of impaired driving from alcohol, and one count of failure or refusal to comply with a demand, OPP said.
The accused was also charged under provincial statue for driving without a licence. The accused’s vehicle was impounded for seven days, and her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.
The accused was released from custody by police and is scheduled to appear in the Atikokan Ontario Court of Justice on July 27 to answer to the criminal charges.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
