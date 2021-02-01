Northern Ontario has the potential to have its own self-sustaining economy if supplies, demand for goods and even industrial waste are interlinked in a continuous loop, according to a recent economic symposium.
“The circular economy movement is one of the biggest ideas in sustainable thinking,” a Northern Policy Institute think tank news release said this month.
“Creating more self-sustaining communities, producing more jobs, becoming our own supply chain, and reaping the benefits regionally” are among the benefits, the release added.
The online symposium heard that sulfuric waste from industrial operations, for instance, can be turned into sulfuric acid and used as farm fertilizer.
Sudbury Liberal MP Marc Serre said the circular economy concept “highlights the true commonality between a healthy environment and a healthy economy across various sectors like mining, health and business.”
