Two upcoming brain-storming conferences in Thunder Bay are to have the same focus: trying to get more people to see Northern Ontario as their forever home.
Researchers with the Northern Policy Institute think tank and the city’s Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) say the stakes are high, given the ongoing population decline across the North.
Some projections warn that by 2036, the number of Thunder Bay residents over the age of 65 will be 30 per cent of the total population. If that projection pans out, they’ll be far less people to pay property taxes that support local services.
