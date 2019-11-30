This year’s Christmas Cheer campaign is focused on food.
Campaign chairperson Joleene Kemp said there is a goal of $116,000, but the money is secondary.
“What we’re really talking about is the number of non-perishable food items we need to accumulate to be able to make our gift boxes with a week’s worth of groceries in each and every one,” said Kemp on Friday at the launch of this year’s Christmas Cheer campaign.
“We decided with the economy and the way things are going, the $116,000 should do it as long as we’re careful,” said Kemp.
The gift boxes will contain gifts for the children in each family as well as a turkey, potatoes, carrots, apples bought by the Cheer committee and Kemp said each box will also have items like pancake mix, syrup, bread, crackers, oatmeal, pastas, canned vegetables and cereal.
Last year, Christmas Cheer fed 8,000 people over the holidays and Kemp said the campaign makes an enormous difference in their lives because Christmas is a high-profile event.
“Children are excited and a lot of children don’t understand the monetary problems that might be occurring,” she said.
“They just know their parent or parents are doing the best they can.”
