An 84-year-old North Bay-area resident was charged last week with careless driving causing bodily harm in connection with a collision this spring between a vehicle and a baby stroller that contained an infant.
Provincial police said the infant wasn't injured in the May 12 crash in downtown Callander, but a person who had been pushing the stroller was sent to hospital with serious injuries.
Police have not identified the victim or the 84-year-old who was alleged to have been driving the vehicle.
The driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act.
In addition to the careless driving offence, the driver was ticketed for having an insecure load at the time of the collision, a provincial news release said last week.
The accused is to appear in North Bay court on Sept. 2, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
