A 67-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a motor vehicle crash on Highway 11 north of Nipigon.
On Saturday around 6 p.m., OPP responded to the collision involving one vehicle on the highway.
Douglas Morris, of Tarbell, Ont., has been charged with operation while impaired and adult having a care or control of a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.
No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.
The accused has a court date in August in Nipigon.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.