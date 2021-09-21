A Thunder Bay man faces various charges after a senior citizen was assaulted near Thunder Bay’s north core and a fire was started.
According to a news release from Thunder Bay Police Service, officers were sent to the intersection of Villa Street and Nugent Street (near the liquor store, between Court and Cumberland) just before 7:50 a.m. Sunday, following reports of a theft from a vehicle in progress.
Police say a witness confronted a male suspect who was seen going through a black pickup truck on Nugent Street. The suspect complied with a request to leave, proceeding to the 200 block of Villa Street where, police say, the male attacked a 74-year-old male resident after being asked to leave his property.
The elderly victim was taken to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.
Police arrested a suspect at the corner of Lincoln and Court streets just before 8:10 a.m. and took him to Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters on Balmoral Street. Police say the accused managed to light his clothing on fire while in custody. The fire was extinguished.
Simon Evan Angeconeb, 25, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, arson with disregard for human life, possession of incendiary material, arson causing damage to property and breach of probation. He was remanded into custody at a bail hearing on Monday and is scheduled to make another court appearance today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.