A senior from Quebec has been charged after allegedly driving 148 kilometres per hour through Shuniah.
The driver was clocked for the excessive speed by OPP on Highway 11/17, where the police were checking people’s speed on Saturday using radar.
They then pulled the driver over and charged the 72-year-old with stunt driving. The accused received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
A court appearance for the accused is planned in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay at a later date. The charge has not been proven in court.
