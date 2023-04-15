A senior man has been missing in Thunder Bay since last fall.
Joseph Alexander Lawson, 65, hasn’t been seen since Nov. 27 in the 200 block of Madeline Street, city police say.
Commonly referred to as Alex or AJ, the Indigenous man stands about 5-foot-6 with a medium build. He has long and straight grey hair, brown eyes, and usually sports facial hair.
He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a light-coloured North Face puffer jacket with a dark upper area, blue jeans and black shoes.
Now that much of the snow has melted, police are requesting area residents to again check in and around their properties. Anything seen that might assist with the missing person’s investigation is welcomed to be reported to police immediately, along with any other information, at 807-684-1200. People can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.
