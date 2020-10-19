The Thunder Bay Police Service issued a public warning last month about a possible scam targeting local residents.
Police were made aware of a case where a local woman was defrauded of about $50,000. An investigation revealed the 83-year-old Thunder Bay woman was contacted by phone by a person claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House Canada.
The woman was told she had won a large cash prize along with other valuable merchandise. The fraudster then told the victim that she would have to send money to cover the taxes of the prize winnings.
Fraudsters will often try to trap their victims through promises of prizes and valuable rewards, police say. They say that if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
For more information about ongoing frauds and scams and how you can protect yourself from becoming a victim, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.
