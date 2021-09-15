The victim of what was reported as a shooting in the Westfort Village area Monday evening has been released from the hospital.
Thunder Bay police responded to reports of an injured elderly woman in the 100 block of East Frederica Street around 6 p.m.
Paramedics took the woman to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment of her injuries.
Police say it appears the woman was struck by a small projectile. She has been released from the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. However, police released the scene around midnight.
