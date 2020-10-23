A campaign to raise $200,000 to complete the cost of building a 38-unit seniors complex in Atikokan was kicked off Thursday.
The $14-million, one-storey Aspen Court building will be financed and owned by the Community Living Atikokan agency.
Agency project spokesman Jim Turner said the money from the fund-raising will be used to purchase appliances and other equipment inside the 38,000-square-foot building.
Turner said he expects the project to receive some federal funding to be announced at a later date. The building is expected to be complete by the end of 2021.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.