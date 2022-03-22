Marathon’s Peninsula Manor seniors residence is in lockdown until further notice following a COVID-19 outbreak on the weekend.
Three people “who have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently in self-isolation,” a North of Superior Healthcare Group news release said Monday.
“All other tenants are being asked to stay in their apartments to limit their contact with others and to reduce the risk of virus transmission,” the release added.
An outbreak is declared “in a congregate setting” when there has been two confirmed cases of the virus.
