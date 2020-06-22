A dozen Northwestern Ontario organizations helping to address the urgent needs of seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic are receiving some help from the United Way of Thunder Bay.
The organization is giving out a total fo $123,000 to the 12 groups through the federal government’s New Horizons for Seniors program and the Thunder Bay COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.
Roots to Harvest will receive $20,000 for their Emergency Good Food Boxes for Seniors and the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay is getting nearly $2,000 for caregiver care kits.
Ma’moweh Wii’soo’ka’tiwin Foundation is getting $20,000 for COVID-19 Elders Meals on Wheels program that services nine First Nation communities providing all elders in each community with prepared meals for Monday through Friday for four weeks.
Keewaytinook Okimakanak Tribal Council will be using $37,000 for its Remote First Nations Food Security program that co-ordinates, plans and charters shipments of food and household cleaning and hygiene products to KO First Nation communities.
The Municipality of Nipigon’s seniors wellness program is receiving $3,000 to provide care packages to seniors and the Alzheimer’s Society of Kenora/Rainy River Districts will use $2,000 it’s getting for activity kits for senior homes. The Manitouwadge Golden Age Centre is getting $700 for senior virtual social events.
Elder support services through Gathering of Rivers for Community Care will get $9,400 and the Atikokan Pioneer Centre will get $3,500 for its telephone check-in services to help reduce social isolation for 200 seniors.
The City of Dryden is getting $3,000 to extend the MyLift programming for seniors to address issues of food security and transportation for seniors in the city.
The Lakehead Social Planning Council and Age Friendly Thunder Bay are receiving $15,000 for the 211 Older Adult Service co-ordinator and Age Friendly Thunder Bay newsletter. The LSPC is going to hire an older adult service co-ordinator to connect seniors to services and the newsletter will inform seniors about community initiatives.
The Fort Frances branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association is getting a little more than $7,500 to increase technological capacity to work with seniors and provide seniors access to technology. The Fort Frances branch of the CMHA is providing mental health services to seniors in Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, Dryden and Fort Frances through virtual counselling, education and supportive sessions.
“The purchase of iPads with data capability will provide the option of virtual services in the senior’s home, even if the senior does not have the equipment or accessible internet,” said Jolene Morrisseau, geriatric mental health lead wth the CMHA in Fort Frances, in a news release. “Many of the individuals we have the privilege of serving, have different types of mobility, mental health, and cognitive concerns, so having the ability to be inside someone’s home virtually, is an effective way to support them.”
“The iPads also help provide personal connection, and when you can see the look on a client’s face and are able to react with empathy through expression, it just makes such a profound difference,” added Morrisseau. “It’s important to maintain connection in these difficult times and this initiative helps to make the lives of our clients easier and a little bit fuller.”
United Way of Thunder Bay CEO Albert Brulé said they have been hearing that many seniors are finding themselves cut off from activities and people that bring meaning to their life.
“This funding will fast-track support for vulnerable seniors in need throughout Northwestern Ontario,” he said. “Funding is being directed toward initiatives such as food programs, mental health supports, increased technological capacity and cultural programming.”
Donations can be made to the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund at www.unitedwaytbay.ca.
