Marshall Hardy-Fox will be sentenced for his role in the death of a 40-year-old Thunder Bay man next month.
Hardy-Fox pleaded guilty to kidnapping and accessory after the fact to murder earlier this year in relation to the death of Lee Chiodo.
Chiodo’s body was discovered by a passerby on Mission Island on Feb. 24, 2019. He had been shot to death.
During a sentencing hearing in February, Crown lawyer Andrew Sadler asked the judge to consider a six-year sentence on the kidnapping count and two years to be served consecutively for the accessory after the fact offence.
Defence attorney Michael Hargadon asked for a sentence of time served plus three years probation.
Hardy-Fox was initially charged with first-degree murder in relation to Chiodo’s death along with Musab Khamis Saboon, of Kitchener, Ont., and David Hui, of Thunder Bay.
The murder charge against Hardy-Fox has been withdrawn.
Hui and Saboon were found guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping of Chiodo on Friday.
A judge will deliver the sentencing decision for Hardy-Fox on May 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.