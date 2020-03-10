Sentencing for a Thunder Bay man who has pleaded guilty to more than two dozen fraud-related charges was delayed on Monday as the man is in the process of hiring his third lawyer.
Richard Belbas has entered guilty pleas to more than 20 charges related to instances where he would respond to online ads seeking contractors for home and yard renovation work. He also created online posts advertising contracting services.
Belbas would take cash retainers up front and begin the work but wouldn’t finish the job.
Belbas was first represented by Christopher Watkins but after Watkins’ law licence was suspended in 2018, Belbas retained Francis Thatcher to represent him.
However, on Friday Thatcher said a “fundamental rupture” in the solicitor-client relationship had developed and he was not prepared to proceed with Monday’s schedule sentencing hearing.
Lawyer Karen Scullion said Belbas wished to retain her services to represent him in sentencing but she had not yet received a full retainer and needed time to familiarize herself with the case.
Crown attorney Andrew Sadler said he could not consent to the adjournment given the numerous adjournments already provided to Belbas and the length of time the matter has been before the courts.
The case dates back nearly five years.
Sadler also expressed concerns that charges continue to pile up against Belbas in the Ontario Court of Justice and he didn’t want to “allow this to drag on while victims continue to come forward.”
Justice Danial Newton said Belbas has pleaded guilty to 26 charges and he also has 16 prior convictions.
The judge granted a two-month adjournment for Belbas to retain his new lawyer and for Scullion to get up to speed on the case.
A new sentencing date was set for May 1.
