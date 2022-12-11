A sentencing hearing for a man convicted of manslaughter in the death of 17-year-old Braiden Jacob was held on Friday, the four-year anniversary of the Webequie First Nation teens’s death.
Jacob was reported missing on Dec. 6, 2018. He was staying at the Victoria Inn with his family while in town attending grief counselling.
His body was found in Chapples Park on Dec. 9, 2018. His cause of death was hypothermia with blunt face trauma and ethanol intoxication as contributing factors.
Jonathan Yellowhead, 26, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2018 in Fort Hope First Nation, his home community.
Yellowhead was found guilty of manslaughter in August of this year by Justice Bonnie Warkentin.
On Friday, sentencing submissions were given by both the defence and Crown at the Thunder Bay Courthouse.
The defence asked the judge to consider a sentence of three to five years while the Crown asked for a sentence in the range of eight to 12 years in jail.
The court heard victim impact statements from both Jacob’s grandmother, Emily Jacob, and his sister, Meredith Jacob.
Meredith Jacob described Braiden as the baby of the family and said she used to have three siblings.
“Today I only have one,” she said as she spoke of losing one of her sisters in 2015.
“That’s when we started our healing journey,” she said. “We came out for counselling.”
Meredith Jacob said she’s sat down many times to try to write her statement and put into words how her brother’s death has affected her.
“My life will never be the same,” she said through tears. “When I think of him, it never gets easier.”
She described having trouble sleeping and when she is able to sleep, she often has nightmares.
“I tried to find it in my heart and my mind and my body to find peace,” she said.
Yellowhead also addressed the court, reading a letter he wrote to the judge that detailed his career plans for when he’s one day released from custody and how he wants to be a father to his children.
Yellowhead also broke down in tears reading his statement when speaking about the heartbreak he feels for the Jacob family.
“I did a lot of praying for both the Jacob family and my family,” said Yellowhead. “The situation has caused a lot of grief and pain. I want to say that I’m sorry for all the pain I caused.”
A date for the judge to deliver her sentencing decision is expected to be set in late January 2023.
