A sentencing hearing has been set for a man convicted of the murder of Irene Barkman in a north side apartment in 2018.
Peter Keeash was found guilty of second-degree murder in relation to Barkman’s death in December of last year. He was also found guilty of uttering threats and forcible confinement.
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 17 at the Thunder Bay Courthouse.
Barkman, 32, was found unresponsive in a Dufferin Street apartment on Oct. 29, 2018. She died in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre two days later. Her cause of death was a stab wound to the neck.
The minor female testified she saw Peter Keeash repeatedly strike Barkman, that she also saw Peter Keeash with a knife and he threatened her and Troy Keeash with a knife.
